Windy and warm before cool-down with showers

DENVER (KDVR) — A storm system coming in from the West Coast will push a strong south wind into Colorado on Tuesday. We expect wind speeds to reach 30-35 mph at times across metro Denver.

It will be a hot and dry wind, keeping temperatures in the city in the mid- to upper 80s.

We will stay warm with more 80s on Wednesday and only a stray shower possible.

The West Coast storm will finally push a cool front across Colorado on Thursday. Temperatures will dip back into the 70s for the remainder of the workweek. There will again be a stray shower possible.

The next best chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives on Sunday into Monday with even cooler temperatures across the region.