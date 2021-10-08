Windy and cooler with rain showers returning to Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Your weekend will consist of both warm and cool temperatures.

Saturday will be the warm day, with highs reaching the middle 70s. There will be passing clouds at times. It will turn windy during the afternoon as a cold front approaches. So, expect gusts up to 30mph for a few hours. There could also be a stray rain shower.

On Sunday, we will be behind the cold front with less wind, plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures in the middle to upper 60s.

The Colorado mountains will be dealing with gusty wind and cold temperatures along with rain and accumulating snow. So, if you are planning to go check out the fall colors, you’ll need to dress and plan for wintry conditions. This looks to be the last weekend for viewing, as the storm will likely blow most leaves away.

We are tracking another chance for mountain snow with a more powerful storm on Tuesday. Some mountain areas could see up to 6 inches of snow.

Across Denver and the Front Range, we are forecasting rain showers on Tuesday that could linger into early Wednesday morning. It is possible that some metro communities above 6,000 feet could get a rain/snow mix early Wednesday before it quickly ends and the sun returns.