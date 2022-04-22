DENVER (KDVR) — The breezy winds will gradually slow across Denver on Friday night with extra clouds pushing in. Overnight lows are mild and above average in the lower 40s. High wind warnings remain in effect until 11 p.m. and red flag warnings remain in effect through 9 p.m.

A record-high of 89 degrees was recorded Friday at Denver International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The last record of 88 degrees was set in 1989.

A system will slide into the mountains, kicking off a weekend of snow showers for the higher elevations. Snow will start Friday night and linger into early Saturday with highs near 40 degrees. More snow is forecast on Sunday as the system begins to exit the area and it’ll all wrap up later Sunday night. Some peaks in the mountains can pick up a foot of snow.

For the Front Range, extra clouds are across the area for the weekend with cooler but seasonal temperatures. Highs hover around the 60-degree mark with stronger winds on Saturday. Light rain chances are in the forecast Saturday night, but better chances are on Sunday evening.

Monday kicks off the workweek with clearing skies and seasonal highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday bumps highs into the middle 70s with more sunshine.

Highs for the middle of the week will be even warmer, near the 80-degree mark. Abundant sunshine is across the Front Range and Eastern Plains for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.