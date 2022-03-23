DENVER (KDVR) — After a breezy day, winds will slow and skies will be clear Wednesday night in Denver. The wind will become lighter after sunset as lows dip to the 30-degree mark. Sunny skies are back for Thursday afternoon, helping highs climb to above-average highs in the middle 60s. Friday keeps the abundant sunshine in the forecast with comfortable highs in the lower 60s.

The weekend kicks off with a sample of the summer as highs climb into the middle 70s. Plenty of sunshine is in store for Saturday and Sunday as highs are about 20 degrees above average. Monday also has highs in the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

A system moves into the mountains late Monday and into Tuesday morning, adding chances for light snow and rain. Extra clouds with a possible sprinkle and mild highs near the 60-degree mark are across the Front Range on Tuesday. Highs stay near 60 degrees with more sunshine on Wednesday.