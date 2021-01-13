Winds increase tonight as cold front moves through; Thursday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures hit the 60s today in Denver with breezy afternoon winds. This mild weather is going to come to an end tonight as a cold front pushes through the state.

The main impact from this incoming storm system will be strong winds. We have issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Thursday because of the strong wind gusts that are expected.

The cold front will pass through late Wednesday evening, bringing scattered mountain snow showers and gusty winds along with it. There will be periods of low visibility in the northern and central mountains as the wind picks up and snow arrives. There is a 10% chance for an isolated shower in the lower elevations but most spots will stay dry.

Winds will gust up to 55 mph in metro Denver Wednesday night through Friday morning. Gusts will reach up to 65 mph on the eastern Plains and northern Front Range, and up to 75 mph in the mountains and foothills, where a High Wind Warning has been issued through Friday afternoon.

Cooler temperatures will be another impact from this cold front. High temperatures will drop to the upper 30s in Denver on Thursday with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

The wind will begin to relax by Friday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the 40s. Friday will be dry across the state.

A small chance for a few snow showers moves in on Saturday. Better chances for snow will remain in the mountains.

Dry weather will return on Sunday and Monday.