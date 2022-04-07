DENVER (KDVR) — Finally, after several days of strong wind and fire danger concerns we have calmer conditions on the way for your Friday. We will have plenty of sunshine, lighter wind, and warmer temperatures in the middle 60s. The timing is perfect for the home and season opener for the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

We head into the weekend with sunny skies and even warmer 70s on Saturday. Your Sunday will cool slightly into the lower 60s with a few more clouds, breezy conditions and an isolated shower possible.

The start of next week looks unsettled with more clouds and even cooler 50s and then 40s through Wednesday. There will be scattered rain showers on Monday and Tuesday. That’s good news because we could certainly use the moisture after a dry stretch.

There is a chance Wednesday that some of the showers could come as snow early in the day. A light grassy accumulation of less than an inch is also possible. Again, good moisture! We will dry out for the end of next week and temperatures will slowly warm again.