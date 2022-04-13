DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday will be another dry and windy day on the Front Range with high fire danger.

Temperatures will heat up to the upper 50s on Thursday with dry weather returning and partly cloudy skies. Winds will gust up to 45 mph on the Front Range from sunrise to sunset.

A Fire Weather Warning is in place for Metro Denver, the Palmer Divide, and the eastern plains from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday. Humidity will be as low as 14%.

Temperatures will heat up to the 60s again by Friday and will stay into next week. Dry and windy weather will last into the weekend with gusts up to 25 mph for most of the afternoon.

In the middle of next week, temperatures will likely hit the 70s in Denver with the dry pattern staying in place.