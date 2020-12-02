Wind chill temperatures in the teens Wednesday; Dry and 50s by the weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Hit and miss scattered snow showers will continue throughout Wednesday on the Front Range, plains, and in the mountains. These showers will be spotty in nature, so a lot of places will not see any snow today. Areas with the highest chance for snow will be the far eastern plains.

Additional snowfall totals will be up to an inch on the Eastern Plains. Snow showers will end overnight Wednesday into early Thursday.

High temperatures will only make it into the upper 20s on the Front Range Wednesday afternoon. Winds will gust up to 30mph keeping wind chill temperatures in the teens most of the day.

Dry weather moves back in Thursday through the weekend. High temperatures will climb back into the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.