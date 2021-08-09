Wildfire smoke is here to stay with hot and dry conditions through Wednesday

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be more thick wildfire smoke across the northern half of Colorado on Tuesday. Air quality will stay bad with high temperatures in the 90s and dry conditions.

The smoke forecast for Tuesday shows clearing skies (illustrated in blue) across the southwest corner of Colorado with thick smoke (illustrated in red) on the Front Range and in the mountains.

Another air quality warning has been issued through 4 p.m. Tuesday. It will be best to exercise inside and keep windows and doors closed.

There will be slight improvements in the smoke heading into Wednesday, but the hot and dry conditions will stick around.

Chances for storms will return Thursday and Friday and will last into the weekend as temperatures cool to the upper 80s.