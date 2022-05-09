DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting a dry and sunny Monday with 15-30 mph afternoon wind gusts across Denver and the Front Range. High temperatures will be around 79 degrees.

Watches/Warnings for Monday.

The normal high right now in Denver is 68.

The northern mountains could see rain/snow with gusty wind of 25-50 mph. Clearing this afternoon.

Forecast wind gusts Monday afternoon.

Morning clouds and a passing rain/snow showers across the I-70 Corridor then clearing. Gusty wind 30-60mph.

Wildfire danger stays elevated all week with zero rain and gust wind each afternoon. Fire Weather Warnings continue.

Denver hasn’t hit 90 degrees this year yet. We could hit 90 on Wednesday.

This weekend, Saturday-Sunday look dry in Denver with highs in the low to mid-70s. Less wind by Sunday.