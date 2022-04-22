DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Friday. The top issue is wildfire danger. Avoid open burning, be careful with cigarettes, and report suspicious behavior to authorities.

The main ingredients:

Timeline: Noon-9 p.m.

Gusty afternoon wind 25-50 mph (stronger over the mountains and in southern Colorado)

Low afternoon relative humidity 10-25%

Dry fuels

Near-record heat (Record is 89 degrees set in 1989)

Active Watches/Warnings for Friday 4/22

A storm system moves into Colorado this afternoon and it will bring rain/snow to the mountains. The storm will start out as rain initially in most mountain valleys. It changes to all snow overnight into Saturday. Snow continues Saturday and Sunday. Expect 4-12 inches above 8,500 feet, and 12 or more inches above 10,000 feet. Conditions will stay windy on Saturday with 30-80 mph gusts.

Inches of total snow by 10 p.m. Sunday

In Denver, we’re forecasting a 20% chance of rain Saturday and a 30% chance of rain on Sunday, especially Sunday afternoon/night. Highs will be in the 50s and there will be less wind on Sunday.

Conditions will be drier Monday through Friday next week with highs in the 70s and 80s.