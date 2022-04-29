DENVER (KDVR) — A record dry April is leading to another day of high wildfire danger. Midday and afternoon wind gusts will range from 25-50 mph across the Front Range. Fire Weather Warnings are in effect. Highs stay in the 60s.

The wildfire danger today is not equal to last Friday. Last Friday featured 90 degrees, single digit relative humidity, and 30-60mph wind gusts.

The mountains can expect 30-7 0mph wind gusts and 1-4 inches of snow on Friday.

Forecast wind gusts at 3pm Friday.

It will remain breezy on Saturday in Denver 15-25mph. Sunny skies and 60s.

Expect less wind on Sunday with morning sunshine. Clouds will increase in the afternoon with a cold front moving in. Rain chances increase Sunday night into Monday.

Highs on Monday will cool into the 50s. Another chance for rain arrives on Wednesday and Thursday.