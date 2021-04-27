Wild 24-hours ahead with heavy rain, t-storms, and snow: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re in for a wild 24 hours with rain, t-storms, snow, hail, sleet, and possibly thundersnow.



We are forecasting a dry start to Tuesday then rain showers develop around lunch in Denver and across the Front Range. T-storms will follow.

The Foothills can expect a rain/snow mix over to all snow midday, afternoon and tonight. 1-2 feet of heavy wet snow. Watch your trees carefully.

The Palmer Divide starts as rain then goes to a rain/snow mix then to all snow. 4-10 inches of heavy wet snow possible above 6,000ft.

The mountains west of the Divide can expect rain/snow to all snow today. 3-8 inches of total accumulation by Wednesday morning.

The prime window for a rain/snow mix in Denver is 8 p.m. through 4 a.m. We could accumulate 1-4 inches of snow in Denver with lots of melting. This storm tapers-off after the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

Drier and much warmer Thursday-Sunday with highs 75-80.