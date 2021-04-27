Wild 24-hours ahead with heavy rain, t-storms, and snow: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

DENVER (KDVR) — We’re in for a wild 24 hours with rain, t-storms, snow, hail, sleet, and possibly thundersnow.

We are forecasting a dry start to Tuesday then rain showers develop around lunch in Denver and across the Front Range.  T-storms will follow.

The Foothills can expect a rain/snow mix over to all snow midday, afternoon and tonight.  1-2 feet of heavy wet snow.  Watch your trees carefully.

The Palmer Divide starts as rain then goes to a rain/snow mix then to all snow.  4-10 inches of heavy wet snow possible above 6,000ft.

The mountains west of the Divide can expect rain/snow to all snow today.  3-8 inches of total accumulation by Wednesday morning.

The prime window for a rain/snow mix in Denver is 8 p.m. through 4 a.m.  We could accumulate 1-4 inches of snow in Denver with lots of melting.  This storm tapers-off after the morning rush hour on Wednesday.

Drier and much warmer Thursday-Sunday with highs 75-80.

