DENVER (KDVR) — It’s officially September, but Colorado’s weather isn’t going to feel like it. A hot and dry weather pattern will settle in for at least the next week.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s all the way through the weekend and into next week. Denver’s average high temperature for this time of year is 85 degrees. Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above that all week.

Friday will hit about 93 degrees in Denver with sunshine and dry conditions. Saturday will be slightly cooler with dry weather staying through the weekend on the Front Range.

Most of the state will stay dry for Labor Day weekend except for parts of southern Colorado and the southern mountains. There will be a 20% chance for scattered storms in the southern mountains Friday and Saturday afternoon and evening with drier weather on Sunday.

Next week will stay hot and dry in Denver.