White Christmas for Colorado mountains, but dry in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Snow has been falling all day in the Colorado mountains. Roads have been a challenge with very slick conditions causing numerous crashes and road closures.

As the sun sets tonight, light snow will continue to fall in the high country and the roads will remain slick. So, plan extra travel time if you have to make your way into the Colorado mountains.

The good news is mountain towns will get to enjoy a white Christmas with plenty of new snow. And, for holiday skiers, it’s great news.

This storm is delivering some of the best snow of the season. Reports of anywhere from a foot to 16 inches has fallen with several more inches expected through early Saturday. There are two more storms coming Sunday and Monday with additional snow possible. Finally!

Unfortunately, we will not have snow in Denver for Christmas. Your holiday is looking sunny, breezy and mild with highs on Saturday in the middle 50s for the metro.

We will stay in the mild 50s on Sunday before slowly cooling into the 40s for much of next week which is closer to normal for this time of year. There is only one chance on Tuesday for some light snow across the Front Range. We’ll have to wait to see if we can get any accumulation, but right now it looks light.