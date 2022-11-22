DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild and dry through Wednesday before snow chances move in on Thanksgiving Day.

Weather tonight: Clear skies, chilly

Temperatures hit the 50s once again on Tuesday afternoon with sunshine and dry conditions.

Tuesday night will stay clear and dry with a low temperature of 25 degrees in Denver.

Weather tomorrow: Mountain snow moves in

If you are traveling to the mountains on Wednesday, it is best to do so before noon. A storm system will move in with snow showers from west to east by midday Wednesday. By Wednesday afternoon there will be scattered snow showers across the mountains.

The central and northern mountains will be most impacted from the incoming storm with less snow in the southern mountains.

With 1 to 3 inches of snowfall accumulation by late Wednesday night, mountain passes are expected to be slick.

Metro Denver and the Front Range will stay dry with partly cloudy skies and winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Looking ahead: Front Range snow chance Thursday

By Thursday morning, snow showers will spill over onto parts of the Front Range. The highest chance for snow in the lower elevations will be south and west of metro Denver across the foothills and Palmer Divide.

Scattered snow showers will continue in these areas through the late morning on Thursday and then begin to clear out around midday.

Denver has a 30% chance for showers but it will likely be light snowfall or flurries across most of the metro with totals staying under an inch.

The Palmer Divide and foothills will see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall and roads could be slick Thursday morning in these areas. Most of the northern Front Range will miss out on seeing any snowfall.

The mountains will continue to see snow on Thursday with dry conditions returning by the afternoon.

Totals in the mountains will range from 1 to 5 inches by Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will be cold on Thanksgiving thanks to the cold front with an afternoon high temperature in Denver of only 39 degrees.

Dry and mild weather will return on Friday with temperatures in the low 50s.

Conditions will stay dry in Denver through Monday of next week.