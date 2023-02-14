DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Wednesday due to the impact from the snowstorm.

“This is a 24-hour storm system. We’re not going to see 3 to 6 inches of snow on the ground when we wake up Wednesday morning. We’re only going to see an inch or two by Wednesday morning and then we will add to it throughout the day,” Meteorologist Travis Michels said.

Timing

Michels said clouds will start to increase on Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be 10-20 mph. Snow will start to fall in the higher elevations during the mid-morning hours and then moves into the metro area after the evening commute.

The snow will continue overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday before tapering off Wednesday evening.

Totals

Here is a look at how much snow the Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting:

Denver metro area: 3 to 6 inches

North of Denver, toward Fort Collins: 1 to 3 inches

South of Denver, along the Palmer Divide: 4 to 9 inches

As the storm gets closer, the forecast could change. Be sure to check back in to see the newest data from our Pinpoint Weather team.

Where to see weather alerts

If a winter alert is issued for your area, whether it is a blizzard watch or warning, winter weather advisory or winter storm warning, it will always show up at the top of the FOX31 website. You can see all weather alerts here.

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.