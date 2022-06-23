DENVER (KDVR) — There will only be a 10% chance for an isolated storm Thursday night with most places staying dry. Wetter weather will move in for the weekend with temperatures cooling to the 70s.

High temperatures on Friday will climb to the upper 80s with a 30% chance for isolated storms. Better rain chances will arrive Saturday and Sunday thanks to a surge of monsoonal moisture from the south.

Denver will have a wet weekend with rain chances at 60% on Saturday and 40% on Sunday. Rain will stay midday Saturday and will continue on and off through the day on Sunday.

High temperatures are expected to only reach the 70s on both weekend days.

Rainfall accumulation with this surge of moisture will be impressive in southeast Colorado where up to 3 inches could fall. The areas in blue on the map above could see up to an inch which is most likely in southern Colorado.

Metro Denver and the Front Range will see a few tenths of an inch. Despite not seeing as much as the plains, this weekend will bring much needed rain to the state to help our drought.

Temperatures will return to the 80s on Monday and Tuesday as storm chances decrease.

Wednesday and Thursday look drier with highs climbing back to the 90s.