DENVER (KDVR) — Friday starts cold with single digits across the Front Range. In the mountain valleys, temperatures will start at minus 10 to minus 25 degrees with some fog.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting sunny skies in Denver with highs around 34 degrees. Expect highs in the teens and 20s in the mountains.

Things will really warmup on Saturday with sunshine and a high of 55 degrees. It will be sunny and 60 degrees Sunday.

A wave of wind and snow hits the mountains between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. Expect 2-8 inches of snow accumulation.

Daylight saving time is on Sunday morning, so don’t forget to spring forward.

Inches of total snow by 5pm Monday.

It will be warm and dry Monday-Tuesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

The next storm system arrives Wednesday with rain showers changing to snow on Thursday.