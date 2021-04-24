Weekend warm up before rain and snow return

It’s been a long week of cloudy skies, chilly temperatures and rain and snow. The weather pattern turns dry for the weekend and temperatures will be warming up.

Today, we will have passing clouds with some breezy winds. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 60s across metro Denver. Our average high now is in the low 60s.

Sunday will bring more sunshine and gusty conditions along with even warmer temperatures reaching the mid to upper 70s. The warm readings stick around again on your Monday.

The wet weather returns on Tuesday into Wednesday along with cooler temperatures again. It will start off as rain showers on Tuesday. It could mix with snow or even change to snow during the overnight hours going into Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the middle 30s. There could be some accumulation especially south of the city. We are tracking it closely.

We will quickly transition back to drier days and the return of warmer temperatures for the rest of next week