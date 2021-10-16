Weekend warm up ahead of weak cold front Tuesday

DENVER (KDVR) — We have a quiet weather pattern this weekend as high pressure will be in control for several days. That will give us plenty of sunshine each afternoon. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s on Saturday, which is about average for this time of year.

Headed to the high country? Mild and sunny skies with some gusty winds on Sunday.

We will have a weak cold front slide south on Tuesday from a storm that will pass to the north of Colorado. Temperatures will dip into the low 60s with a small chance for a passing rain shower. Sunshine and dry weather will return on Wednesday as temperatures hold in the 60s.