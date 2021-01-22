Weekend storm system delivers snow to the Mountains and Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — I’m forecasting a dry Friday in Denver and across the Front Range. Highs around 48.

The Central and Northern Mountains can expect a 40% chance of snow showers. Light accumulations on the high peaks.

The main storm system doesn’t arrive until Friday tonight into Saturday. Heavy snow accumulations in the southern mountains and across the Western Slope high country. One to two feet in Wolf Creek, Silverton, Purgatory, and Telluride. Crested Butte and Buffalo Pass near Steamboat can expect expect 6-14 inches by Monday morning.

Less accumulation on the Divide near Summit, eastern Eagle, and Clear Creek Counties. Two to six inches by Monday morning, including Loveland, Winter Park, A-Basin, Breckenridge, Vail, and Keystone.

Light snow hits Denver on Sunday-Monday. One inch of accumulation possible.

A second storm system arrives Monday-Tuesday. An additional 1 inch possible. Additional Mountain snow accumulation likely.

Drier by Wednesday.

Winter Weather Advisories through the weekend.

Forecast snow totals by 5am Monday.