Weekend snow on the way for some with better chance all next week

DENVER (KDVR) — Your Saturday will start off with plenty of sunshine in metro Denver and along the Front Range. Some snow will develop in the Colorado mountains during the afternoon and could create travel problems along Interstate 70 by the evening with several inches of accumulation expected.

In Denver, a cold front will arrive late in the afternoon and temperatures will quickly fall from the 40s to near freezing by early evening. There will also be a period of snow showers from early evening until just before midnight.

Right now totals look to range from little to none over the northern Front Range to less than an inch in the city by late night. There could be one to two inch totals across the southern suburbs heading down to Monument Hill.

Your Sunday through Tuesday will be dry and mainly sunny. Sunday will be cool 40s followed by much warmer 50s Monday and Tuesday.

We are tracking another chance for snow on Wednesday into early Thursday along with colder 30s returning again. At this time accumulation looks likely. The question remains how much? Details of final snow amounts should start to unfold over the weekend. Stay tuned.