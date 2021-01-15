Weekend kicks off with snow chances in Denver and mountains, wildfire danger on Plains

DENVER (KDVR) — Another weather maker arrives Saturday morning to spread clouds and some snow showers across the state.

That system is on the heels of the recent wind event, which continues to spread impacts across the Plains Friday.

Blowing dust closed many routes, and two fires were started – one in southeastern Colorado and the other along the Colorado-Nebraska border.

From CPW: "BREAKING: A wildfire is burning on the 19,471-acre John Martin Reservoir State Wildlife Area near Fort Lyons, which is evacuated. The Las Animas Fire Department is the lead of 10 agencies fighting the blaze, which is burning … amid heavy winds" https://t.co/KhJMa9byKw — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) January 15, 2021

Any moisture is clearly quite welcome amid the fire and drought dangers. However, Saturday’s system won’t produce much in the way of precipitation.

Snowfall totals are shown here:

You may see that area of possible accumulation not far from Denver. That snow shower is expected Saturday morning before the system clears Denver.

Since this Saturday system isn’t going to do much to help our drought, let’s look for another chance. This time, Monday and Tuesday may see some snowfall. However, like Saturday, not much accumulation is possible.