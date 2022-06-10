DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a dry and sunny Friday with hot highs around 91 degrees. The record high is 99 degrees set 2013.

The mountains will stay dry with highs in the 70s on Friday.

It will be dry on Saturday with highs in the mid-90s across the Front Range. The record high is 100 degrees set in 2013.

Sunday will start sunny, then watch for a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms. The record high is 97 degrees set in 1952.

Highs in the mid-90s continue on Monday. The record high is 99 degrees.

A cold front hits Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 80s and a t-storm chance.