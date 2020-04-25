Weekend forecast offers a warm up, slight chance of rain

A few lingering showers will be possible as we start our weekend. Mountain snow showers will continue on and off through the day with little to no accumulation expected. Meanwhile in Denver and across the Front Range, expect a mixture of sun and clouds to continue through the day on Saturday. Highs today will range from the 50-60s across the Front Range, and 40-50s for the High Country.

Saturday’s forecast highs

Our temperatures will jump 10-15 degrees to end our weekend on Sunday, with highs ranging from the 60-70s in the metro area and Eastern Plains. Similar to Saturday, a few isolated rain and snow showers can’t be ruled out primarily for the high country, where highs will stay in the 40-50s. In Denver and for those living along I-25, there will be a very slight chance of a sprinkle or two during the afternoon hours.

High pressure will dominate the state as we head into the upcoming work week. This will bring in quiet, dry weather Monday through Friday as temperatures jump well above average. Expect highs in the 70-80s across the Front Range, with 50-60s possible in the High Country. This will be the warmest stretch of weather we’ve had in the Denver area since October of 2019. Fire danger will slowly increase during the week under the dry, sunny and breezy conditions.