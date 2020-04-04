Weekend forecast includes sunshine, warmer temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures will return to average as we kick off our weekend. Expect highs today to hit the 50-60s across the Front Range, with 40s in the High Country with mainly dry conditions. Wind will remain light with gusts up to 15 miles per hour and a mixture of sun and clouds.

We'll keep the sun and clouds around for Sunday, but it will be the warmer day of the two across the state. Highs will hit the 60s, 70s and 80s across the Front Range and Eastern Plains. Conditions will stay dry but breezy in the mountains, with highs maxing out in the 40-50s.

The warm up continues into the upcoming week, with highs soaring in the 70-80s by Monday and Tuesday. The sunshine and quiet weather will also stay in the forecast.

Cloud cover will increase by the middle of the week out ahead of our next weather system. This looks to impact the state by Thursday and Friday, bringing the chance of scattered rain and snow showers. Highs in the metro area will still make it into the 50-60s to end the work week.