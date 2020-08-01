Pinpoint Weather Pinpoint Weather

Weekend forecast features below average temps, increasing rain chances

Weather Forecast

Seasonal temperatures will remain as we head into the weekend. Highs on Saturday will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s with a minimal chance for showers. Any storms that form today will be very scattered with a low risk for any severe weather.

Forecast highs for Saturday, August 1st

A lingering storm or two may continue for the Eastern Plains as late as midnight. Clouds and any storms will clear out by Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 50s and 60s to start the day on Sunday. 

Sunday will bring an increase of showers and thunderstorms, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours. The risk for any severe weather remains low, but storms will still be capable of producing strong wind, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Highs will be slightly cooler compared to Saturday, maxing out in the mid-to-lower 80s.

As we head into the new work week, afternoon scattered thunderstorms will remain in the forecast on Monday. Highs will stay slightly below average, reaching the upper 80s. 

The typical summer pattern takes shape for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with a low chance of scattered afternoon storms and highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. 

