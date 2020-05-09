Weekend forecast brings in cooler, windy weather

Breezy conditions will continue as we head into the upcoming weekend. Gusts on Saturday could get as high as 25-30 miles per hour across the Front Range, keeping fire danger high. Temperature wise, highs today will hit the low 60s, just a few degrees below average. Expect plenty of sunshine across the state.

Highs across Colorado for Saturday

Sunday will offer calmer winds, as highs warm back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds for Mother’s Day.

Some changes are waiting for us as we start the new work week, as showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Monday. Storms will be capable of producing very heavy rain, strong wind, hail and lightning. Highs will stay slightly below average, in the 50s and 60s, to kick off the week.

We’ll keep a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms every afternoon for the upcoming week. Highs will gradually warm back into the 70s Tuesday through Friday.

Meanwhile in the high country this week, quiet and sunny weather will be present both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50-60s. Showers and thunderstorms will move back into the area by Monday afternoon, with the possibility of a rain and snow mix Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain gear will be needed for those in the mountains through the upcoming work week, with the chance of showers staying in the forecast Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs in the mountains will range from the 50-60s with overnight lows in the 20-30s.