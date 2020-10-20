Wednesday will be the last day in the 70s before cooler, wetter weather arrives

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures will once again reach the 70s on Wednesday afternoon with breezy winds and dry conditions. Another Air Quality Warning is in place through 4 p.m. Fire danger will stay high until relief moves in later this week.

A cold front will push through Colorado on Thursday afternoon, increasing winds and cooling temperatures quickly.

Denver will cool to the 40s on Friday behind the front with mostly dry conditions through Saturday.

On Sunday, a storm system will move in, cooling Denver to the 30s and bringing chances for snow across the state. Snow showers will likely linger into Monday. It is still too far out to know how much snow will fall but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated.