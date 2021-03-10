Wednesday evening update: Major snowstorm heading toward Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — There will be a few rain and snow showers early Wednesday evening that will quickly fade with the setting sun. We will have additional rain/snow showers late on Thursday for metro Denver. Any snow that accumulates will stay in the foothills west of the city and be on the low end.

We continue to track our weekend winter storm, which is just now starting to make its way inland to southern California. We are watching its possible track across southern Colorado. It will bring snow late on Friday and continue to generate snow through late Sunday or early Monday morning.

The long duration of the event will lead to deep snow totals.

The snow is expected to be heavy and wet. Travel late on Saturday and parts of Sunday will be difficult if not impossible along the Front Range and metro Denver. Please plan ahead and limit your travel over the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday are Pinpoint Weather Alert Days.

We are still trying to finalize our snowfall forecast. There are differences in the timing (duration), temperatures, speed and track of this incoming storm. Right now, I would suggest everyone along the Interstate 25 Corridor should prepare for at least a foot of snow. The deepest totals look to hit the foothills. Additionally, there could be pockets of higher totals north and south of the city.

Here is a look at some of those varied computer outputs for snowfall: