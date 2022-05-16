DENVER (KDVR) – After a few evening showers, extra clouds linger in Denver tonight with lows near 50 degrees.

Temperatures are back to the middle 80s on Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine. There is the chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop up in the afternoon and evening, clearing out into the Eastern Plains by sunset.

On Wednesday, highs drop into the upper 70s with a better chance for some late-day showers or storms.

Temperatures then climb into the upper 80s on Thursday with abundant sunshine. Winds are expected to be very breezy through the afternoon and with the high heat there can be an enhanced fire risk.

An extensive system moves in early Friday, adding snow to the higher elevations and rain for the Front Range. Denver could see a few snowflakes and the Palmer Divide has a better chance to see snow through Friday evening. Temperatures will be dramatically cooler in the lower 50s, making it a 35+ degree drop from high temperatures on Thursday.

Extra clouds linger on Saturday with below-average highs in the lower 60s and lighter winds. Sunday finishes off the weekend with more sunshine in the forecast and highs closer to seasonal averages. Another chance for rain arrives next Monday with warm highs in the low 80s and mostly cloudy skies.