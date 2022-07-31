DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures have returned to the 90s and will be staying there.

There will be morning sunshine followed by building clouds and a few late-day thunderstorms. The best chance for rain will fall across the high terrain over western Colorado.

Monday and Tuesday look to be our hottest days of the next week with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 90s. Monday looks relatively dry with the chance for some storms increasing on Tuesday.

Temperatures will lower a bit into the upper 80s to low 90s midweek thanks to the afternoon thunderstorms.