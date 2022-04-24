DENVER (KDVR) – Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid-50s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds will be weaker but still a bit gusty for the northeast part of the state, around 15 to 30 mph.

Winds will continue to calm down tonight and stay that way through Monday. Breezy conditions (10 – 20 mph) come back on Tuesday.

Sunday we also have mountain snow. Snow showers will continue overnight and wrap up Monday midday in the high country. For the metro, we have a 20% chance of a passing shower but not looking at much of anything.

Temperatures stay seasonal to start the week but then we warm things up to the 80s with plenty of sunshine.

We are watching this upcoming weekend as our next system and cold front passes through.