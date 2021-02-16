Waves of snow before finally warming up and drying out

DENVER (KDVR) — We will see snow showers moving across the Front Range and Denver this evening. Most of the light snow will end around midnight. Accumulation looks to be light with around a dusting to half inch.

More snow will arrive on Wednesday with a flurry possible early in the day, especially south of the city. A better chance for accumulating snow will arrive in the evening and continue into the overnight hours. Right now, an inch or two is possible with this round of snow.

There could be a flurry left over early on Thursday with little additional accumulation. The sun will return, but it will stay cold with highs just below freezing.

We have one more chance for light snow on Saturday evening. Accumulation is looking light with less than an inch possible.

We finally dry out and return to milder days with afternoon highs reaching the 40s and even 50s by early next week.