Warning: Poor air quality with smoky sunshine Thursday; 90s and smoke this weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting unhealthy air quality for Thursday with Air Quality Warnings in place for Denver and the Front Range. It’s a combination of ozone and smoke.

Otherwise, dry and sunny in Denver and across the Front Range with highs around 91. The normal high right now in Denver is 89.

The mountains stay dry with smoke and 80s.

Friday starts dry and smoky then watch for a 10% chance of afternoon t-storms in the mountains and across the Front Range.

Saturday-Sunday are dry and smoke. Expect a high of 90 Saturday and highs in the mid-90s Sunday.

We don’t see a return of the monsoon until Thursday-Friday.