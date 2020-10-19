Warning: Poor air quality with a high of 73 Monday; much colder next weekend

DENVER (KDVR) — Gusty wind continues above treeline today, at 30-60 miles per hour. This is a downsloping wind through Estes Park, Nederland, Jamestown, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Humidity drops.

We are forecasting smoke and partly cloudy skies in Denver today with a high of 73 degrees.

The mountains stay dry, partly cloudy, and 50s/60s. It will be windy above treeline.

That pattern remains similar Tuesday-Wednesday.

Two cold fronts are in the forecast. The first arrives Thursday night into Friday morning with wind and chance for snow across the wildfires and in Denver. Snow amounts look light.

The second front looks a little stronger on Sunday. Snow possible again. Gusty wind. Temps fall dramatically behind both fronts. Hard freezes possible across the Front Range.

Smoke forecast 5pm Monday.

Forecast wind gusts Noon Monday.