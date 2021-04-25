Warmup expected to continue into Monday with the return of rain and some snow possible in some areas

DENVER (KDVR) —We will start the work week with more wind and warm temperatures with just a few passing clouds. The warm temperatures combined with gusty wind will lead to high fire danger on the eastern plains.

On Monday, a storm system will move across Colorado and bring a chance for snow in some areas of the mountains and rain showers to the plains. There could even be a few thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Showers will linger into early Wednesday before they come to and end. There is the possibility that some snow could fall on the south and west sides of metro Denver over the higher terrain. Those showers could leave some light grassy accumulation. There does not appear to be an impact to the roads at this time.

The dry weather and warmer temperatures will quickly return starting on Thursday. We could be in the 80s by the upcoming weekend.