Warming up, chance of rain Saturday afternoon

Our warm up will continue as we head into the upcoming weekend, with seasonal temps returning across the Front Range.

For Saturday, expect a mixture of sun and clouds with highs back into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the Front Range, with highs in the 40s in the mountains. A weak disturbance will move through the state, bringing scattered rain and snow showers to the high country. In the Denver metro area and eastern plains, expect a few isolated rain showers during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

We’ll be a few degrees warmer by Sunday with a slight chance for moisture. A few scattered rain and snow showers will return to the high country to end our weekend, with mainly dry conditions up and down the Front Range.

This warming trend will lead us into the upcoming work week, with highs in the 60s Monday through Friday. Monday will be the driest day of the week, with the chance of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.