Warming up before last shot at March snow

Saturday starts off with some dense fog across the Front Range. There is a Dense Fog Advisory for some until 8am.

After that, plenty of sunshine for the weekend along with warming temperatures. We will reach the lower 50s on Saturday followed by low to mid 60s on Sunday.

The warmest day will be Monday with readings near or in the low 70s. It will be windy at times too.

Our last chance for snow in March arrives on Tuesday. We could see light accumulation of a few inches. However, most of the snow will fall during the day which will cause melting in most places.

The start of April is looking sunny, dry and quiet with temperature readings returning to the 60s.