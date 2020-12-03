Warming trend to last through early next week before snow returns

DENVER (KDVR) — The sunny skies we enjoyed today will be continuing for several days and temperatures will be warming above our average high in Denver of 45 this time of year.

Your Friday and the weekend ahead will bring warmer 50s each afternoon. Friday will be in the upper 50s in most metro communities. Then expect just slightly lower 50s on Saturday followed by upper 50s again on Sunday.

We are forecasting highs to reach the low 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday which will be our warmest days of the next week.

That will be followed by our next cold front arriving on Thursday with much cooler 40s, more clouds and even some light snow back in the region.