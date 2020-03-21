Warming trend, mountain snow expected this weekend

A warming trend will kick off this weekend, with highs today making it into the upper 40s across the Front Range. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds through the day, with a 20% chance of a spotty shower later this evening and overnight. Meanwhile in the mountains, highs will build into the 30s with periods of heavy snow during the afternoon and evening hours.

Sunday will be slightly warmer, with highs making it closer to average, in the mid-50s for the metro and eastern plains. We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds for those living east of the foothills. A few lingering, scattered snow showers will be possible in the high country, with weekend snowfall totals ranging from 2-5″ for the higher elevation.

As we head into the upcoming work week, scattered mountain snow showers will remain possible each and every afternoon.

Along the Front Range, expect a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the 50-60s on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A shift in our weather pattern will bring in a chance of rain and eventually snow showers to the region Thursday and Friday as highs drop into the 40-50s.