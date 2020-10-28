Warmer with sunshine for Wednesday; Dry for Halloween

DENVER (KDVR) — We are forecasting a dry, sunny Wednesday across Colorado. Front Range highs will be 45-50 degrees. Mountain highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

The normal high right now in Denver is 61 degrees.

Rinse and repeat through Halloween. Highs warm to 60 on Friday then back into the 50s on Halloween. Breezy on Halloween.

We also have a Blue Moon on Halloween – the 2nd full moon of October.

We turn the clocks back early Sunday morning.

It looks dry and mild for the next 10 days, unfortunately. High pressure remains in control and strong.

Election Day looks dry, sunny, 50s/60s.