Warmer weekend before several days of rain and snow return

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday is looking sunny, dry and warmer with only breezy conditions. On Sunday the wind will turn gusty again with speeds up to 35 mph. It’ll stay dry with just passing clouds and cooler temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

We are tracking a very unsettled weather pattern which looks to dominant next week. We will have periods of rain and snow as storms roll across Colorado each day through the end of the week.

The good news is all the moisture that we could get with those soggy showers. We could pick up between 1″ to 3″ of valuable moisture needed as we head into the growing season. And, it will help reduce any concern of wild fire threat.

There is also the chance during the overnight hours several days next week that rain and snow could change to all snow. Accumulation of a few inches each night is possible.