DENVER (KDVR) – Denver’s average high at this time of year is 81 degrees. We will be above that reading for several days.

Your Saturday will be in the low 80s with only an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible. Most places stay dry.

We will be dry and sunny on Sunday and Monday as afternoon temperatures warm into the upper 80s. A few communities could touch 90 degrees.

On Tuesday a cold front will start heading our way. We will have increasing clouds, breezy conditions and another warm day before it arrives. There is a chance by late evening that a few showers could reach the area.

The cold front will deliver some lower 70s for highs on both Wednesday and Thursday, and both days will have showers and a few thunderstorms. Wednesday evening and night look to produce the best showers.

Rain totals could exceed a half inch which would be great moisture for the area.

We will be dry again at the end of next week, but temperatures look to stay in the refreshing 70s.