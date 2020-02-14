Warmer weekend in Denver before snow returns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The chill in the air final left metro Denver thanks to a warmer wind and all the sunshine on Friday.

We will enjoy mainly sunny skies with just a few clouds for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 40s on Saturday and then the 50s on Sunday.

The Colorado mountains will enjoy mainly dry conditions on Saturday for holiday skiers with the exception of snow showers around Steamboat Springs.

Accumulating snow returns on Sunday in the high country and will continue into Monday. This will make travel at the end of the long weekend difficult, so plan accordingly.

Snow showers look to arrive in Denver late on Monday and could trickle into the Tuesday morning drive. Currently, accumulation looks light in the city. But we are watching it closely for any impacts to the Tuesday morning commute.

The remainder of next week looks dry with a slow warming trend back to the 50s.

Additionally, just a quick glance beyond the next week shows a weather pattern that could leave Denver dry through the end of the month -- good thing we got all the snow of late.