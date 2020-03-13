Warmer weather returns to Denver for the weekend, rain chances next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The remaining snow showers will end quickly Friday evening and skies will start to clear overnight. The wind will relax and not be as gusty by sunset.

The weekend will include some passing clouds each day with a little wind at times and afternoon readings back in the mid- to upper 50s.

Monday will be the warmest day in the forecast, with highs in the 60s. Expect increasing clouds and some wind later in the day.

We have some rain chances coming next week as temperatures look too warm for much of a chance of snow.

We are forecasting showers on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, expect a rain-and-snow mix with little to no accumulation.