Warmer weather returns, chance of storms

As we end our work week, temperatures will return to the mid-to-upper 80s across the Front Range. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds this morning, with afternoon thunderstorms by the afternoon. Storms will be isolated, but still capable of producing strong wind, heavy rain, hail and frequent lightning.

Friday afternoon’s forecast highs

This active and summer-like pattern will continue heading into the weekend, with highs staying in the upper 70s-80s throughout Colorado. Thunderstorms will be widespread Saturday and Sunday, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours. Similar to Friday, our severe weather risks include strong wind, hail, lightning and heavy rain.

Monday marks the start of June and meteorological summer, and it will be feeling like it. Highs on Monday will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s along the Front Range with afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will stay above average, in the 80s, through Thursday with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms.