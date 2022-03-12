DENVER (KDVR) — Skies remain clear Saturday night in Denver with seasonal lows dipping to the upper 20s. Sunshine is back early on Sunday helping highs climb to the lower 60s. Clouds build in through the afternoon as snow pushes into the mountains.

Sunshine is back for the start of the workweek with seasonal highs in the middle 50s. Winds will also be stronger on Monday afternoon. Temperatures continue to climb through Tuesday with abundant sunshine and highs reaching the upper 60s.

Clouds build slowly through Wednesday with rain possible after the evening commute. Highs will be mild in the mid-50s on Wednesday. As temperatures drop overnight we will see a switch to light snow. With highs in the upper 40s Thursday, we will see a mix of rain and snow through the day. Better chances for snow accumulation will be south of the metro area.

Skies clear on Friday with highs in the middle 50s. Sunshine sticks around through next weekend as highs reach into the lower 60s!