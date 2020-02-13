Watch
Warmer weather finally returns to Denver Friday

DENVER (KDVR) -- It has been a snowy start to February in Denver, with eight out of 13 days with snow. Our total for the month now stands at 15.8" and is now the 13th-snowiest February on record.

Now, we get to enjoy a break from the cold and snow. Friday, Valentine's Day, will be sunny statewide. It will be considerably warmer with highs in the low-50s in the city.

The weekend ahead will stay dry along the Front Range with just a few more passing clouds and a little wind at times.

We will be slightly cooler on Saturday with lower 40s before returning to the 50s on Sunday.

This is a busy ski weekend in the Colorado mountains and there will be fresh snow on the way for Sunday and Monday. Just keep in mind that traveling may be a challenge, especially for getting out of the mountains at the end of the holiday weekend.

